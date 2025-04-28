Arab Finance: The unemployment rate in Egypt recorded 6.6% of the total labor force in 2024, slipping by 0.4% from 2023, according to a press release issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The agency stated that the estimated size of the labor force reached 32.041 million individuals by the end of 2024, compared to 31.149 million in 2023.

The urban labor force stood at 14.078 million individuals, while the rural labor force reached 17.963 million.

The unemployment rate among youth aged 15-29 was 14.9% of the total labor force in this age group, marking a 1.0% decrease compared to 2023.

The unemployment rate among males reached 9.8%, while it was 37.1% among females in the same age group in 2024.

The number of unemployed individuals reached 2.113 million in 2024, including 1.091 million males and 1.022 million females, compared to 2.190 million in 2023, a decrease of 77,000 individuals, or 3.5%.

