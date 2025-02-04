Egypt - Chairperson of Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Walid Gamal El-Din, met on Monday with Mohamed Zaki El Sewedy, Chairperson of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, along with representatives from key industrial chambers, at the SCZONE headquarters in Sokhna.

The meeting followed up on discussions held during the Annual International Industry Conference and Exhibition on 25 November 2024, in coordination with the Federation of Egyptian Industries.

The focus was on investment opportunities, mutual cooperation, and addressing challenges faced by export-oriented industrial companies to encourage expansion within SCZONE.

The meeting included delegates from the Engineering Industries Chamber, Textile Industries Chamber, Food Industries Chamber, Petroleum and Mining Industries Chamber, and Chemical Industries Chamber.

Gamal El-Din emphasized SCZONE’s commitment to diversifying Egypt’s production base and fostering high-value-added industries. He highlighted that SCZONE has successfully attracted substantial global investments, signing 251 projects across industrial zones and ports over the past 30 months. These projects amount to a total investment of $6.23bn and have created nearly 28,000 job opportunities. Additionally, the SCZONE Board of Directors recently approved four new projects in January, with a total investment of $1.84bn.

El Sewedy underscored that this meeting marks the beginning of enhanced cooperation between the Federation of Egyptian Industries and SCZONE.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited the industrial developers El Sewedy Industrial Development and Orascom Industrial Zones to gain insights into the companies operating within the industrial zone. The visit concluded at Sokhna Port, where delegates reviewed ongoing development projects.

