Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk to assess ongoing efforts to enhance and regulate the country’s subsidy system.

The meeting, attended by Mohamed Adel Sheta, Assistant Minister for Digital Transformation, and other senior officials, focused on ensuring subsidies are effectively distributed to those who need them most.

At the outset, Madbouly emphasized the necessity of establishing a robust and transparent system that guarantees subsidies reach their rightful beneficiaries. He called for the adoption of best practices to maximize efficiency and prevent misuse.

According to Mohamed El-Homssany, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, discussions centered on the government’s commitment to restructuring the subsidy system. The reforms aim to include all eligible recipients while eliminating ineligible beneficiaries, ensuring a fair and effective distribution process.

Minister Farouk outlined the government’s strategy to enhance subsidy governance through precise policies and digital solutions. He stressed the importance of optimizing resource allocation while maintaining transparency and efficiency. The measures aim to regulate subsidy mechanisms, eliminate waste, and reinforce social justice and economic sustainability.

Farouk further highlighted the government’s continued support for the most vulnerable groups. Efforts are underway to implement advanced regulatory and technological tools to verify data accuracy and enhance system efficiency. This approach balances social protection with the long-term sustainability of public resources, ultimately contributing to a more competitive and stable market.

