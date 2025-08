Arab Finance: Egypt’s net international reserves (NIR) rose to a new record high of $49.036 billion at the end of July 2025, according to a statement issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The registered amount is higher than $46.488 billion during the same month in 2024.

On a monthly basis, net foreign reserves jumped from $48.700 billion at the end of June 2025, as reported by the CBE last month.