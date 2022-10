CAIRO - Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 24% year-on-year in August, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Money supply stood at 6.8 trillion Egyptian pounds ($348.90 billion), up from 5.49 trillion pounds in the same month last year.

($1 = 19.4900 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Yomna Ehab; Writing by Alaa swilam; Editing by Chris Reese)