Cairo - Egypt’s food industry exports to Russia have increased by 27% in the first half (H1) of 2022 to $46 million, compared to $36 million in H1-21.

The quantities exported to the Russian market recorded 50,145 tonnes during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, a rise of 15.70% when compared to 43,320 tonnes in the year-ago period, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) cited a report by the Egyptian Food Export Council (FEC).

Meanwhile, Egypt’s exports of frozen strawberries to Russia totalled $17.91 million in H1-22, whilst exports of frozen vegetables reached $16.63 million. Other exported food commodities include frozen potatoes, dried fruits, white cheese, and pickled vegetables.

In 2021, food industry exports of the Arab world’s most populous nation to Russia grew by 61% to $64 million, compared with $40 million in 2020.

The number of Egypt-based food companies exporting to Russia in 2021 amounted to 151 companies, including 21 firms whose exports exceed $1 million, representing 72% of the total exports.

