The Egyptian imports from the European country hit $2.20 billion last year, up 19.20% from $1.80 billion in 2021, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Moreover, the value of bilateral trade between Egypt and France jumped by 35% YoY to $3.90 billion during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, versus $2.90 billion.

During fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, France pumped investments worth $550.60 million in the Arab Republic, an annual hike of 99.30% from $276.20 million

The remittances of Egyptians working in France reached $120 million in FY21/22, lower by 4.80% YoY than $126.10 million. Meanwhile, the remittances of French working in Egypt plummeted by 22.50% YoY to $8.30 million from $10.70 million.

