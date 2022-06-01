Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, participated in the virtual dialogue session titled “The Road to the United Nations Ocean Conference”, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, on how to manage, protect, maintain and restore coastal ecosystems.

Fouad stated that 3% of the seas and oceans are away from the pressures caused by human activities, and from this point of view comes the importance of launching the “blue talks” to integrate more societies around the world and work to reduce human pressures and their effects on pollution in the seas and oceans.

She stressed the need to search for strategies that provide radical solutions to confront pollution in the seas and oceans.

The Minister of Environment explained that it is necessary to know the challenges that threaten the sustainability of the marine environment, and to consider the oceans as part of the important ecosystems and are not considered in isolation from the rest of the ecosystems.

She also announced during the dialogue session the important side events “Biodiversity and Nature” that will be held on the sidelines of the Conference of Parties to Climate Change COP27, which Egypt will host in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Minister of Environment explained further that caring for the oceans is very important, as protecting the oceans is a protection for biodiversity and climate change at the same time, stressing that COP27 will be a comprehensive conference that brings together all parties, youth, women, civil society, research bodies and the private sector.

