Cairo – Egypt's exports of iron and steel went up by 1% to $472 million during the first four months (4M) of 2022, compared to $468 million in the year-ago period.

Spain topped the countries importing iron and steel from Egypt with a value of $95 million, Ahram Gate cited the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Building materials

The Arab republic’s exports of building materials amounted to $2.55 billion in the January-April period of 2022, an annual hike of 36% from $1.88 billion.

Cement

Egypt’s exports of cement reached $217 million in the four-month 2022 period, an annual leap of 113% from $102 million.

Ghana led cement importers from Egypt with a value of $45 million, followed by Cameroon with $29 million and Ivory Coast with $20 million.

Jewellery and precious gemstones

Exports of jewellery and precious gemstones surged by 99% to $693 million in 4M-22, compared to $348 million during the same period in the previous year.

The UAE came first on the list of top jewellery importers from Egypt with a value of $442 million, followed by Canada with $249 million and Turkey with $2 million.

Marble and granite in Q1-22

Meanwhile, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Egypt has exported marble and granite at a value of $86 million, Q1 NOT Q3an 11% year-on-year (YoY) jump from $78 million.

During the January-October 2021 period, Egypt's exports of iron and steel soared by nearly 189% to $1.49 billion, versus $516 million during the same period a year earlier.

Last November, Nevina Gamea, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, noted that exports of building materials reached $4.68 billion in 9M-21.

