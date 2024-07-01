Egypt’s total agricultural exports have surpassed 4.8 million tons since the beginning of 2024, valuing at around $2.8 billion, Minister of Irrigation and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir stated.

This marks an increase of 220,000 tons in volume and $589.140 million in value, as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Citrus fruits topped the list of exports with 2.005 million tons, followed by potatoes with 926,812 tons, the minister said.

Onions came in third place with 131,017 tons, followed by 83,985 tons of green beans and 71,750 tons of grapes.

