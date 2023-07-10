Cairo – Egypt exported a total of 4.65 million tons of agricultural products during January- 5 July 2023, marking an increase of 717,896 tonnes from 3.90 million tonnes during the same period in 2022.

In an official statement, El-Sayed El-Qusair, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, stated that Egyptian citrus exports reached 1.90 million tonnes for the first time.

The most important agricultural exports include citrus, potatoes, fresh onions, pomegranate, garlic, strawberries, beans, guava, tomatoes, and grapes.

The Arab Republic’s export of fresh potatoes hit 876,241 tonnes during the six-month period, while the exports of onions stood at 323,783 tonnes.

On his part, the minister affirmed that the Egyptian agricultural exports back the national economy and the monetary reserve.

