Egypt’s agricultural exports has surpassed 5.6 million tons from January 1st to August 12th, 2024, according to a report received by Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk from Head of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed El Mansy.

The main exports in this period were citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, grapes, green beans, sweet potatoes, mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, guavas, and pomegranates.

Citrus fruits topped the list of Egyptian exports with 2.77 million tons, followed by potatoes with 957,481 tons and onions with 236.907 tons.

