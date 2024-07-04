The Engineering Export Council of Egypt has launched a trade mission to Morocco, involving 20 companies from the sector. This initiative, in collaboration with the Trade Reform and Development Project in Egypt (TRADE), is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS).

The mission’s opening was attended by Yasser Othman, the Egyptian ambassador to Morocco; Hassani Berkani, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Morocco, and Suleiman Khalil, the Head of the ECS in Morocco.

May Helmy, the Executive Director of the Engineering Export Council, stated that the council aims to contribute to the state’s strategy for boosting commodity exports and achieving advanced targets. The goal is for Egyptian exports to reach $145bn by 2030 as part of the export development strategy.

Helmy emphasized that the engineering sector is highly promising for exports, significantly increasing the added value in local manufacturing and enjoying an excellent reputation in global markets.

The Engineering Export Council aims for at least 10% growth in exports to Arab markets during 2024. This objective relies on the capabilities of Egyptian engineering industries and a vision based on participation in international exhibitions, trade missions, and external trade weeks.

The Moroccan market is a key target for the council in 2024. Focusing on North African markets, the council aims to maintain the export boom achieved since the beginning of the year, with unprecedented levels of $1.6bn in the first four months.

Helmy highlighted that the council supports Egyptian companies entering the Moroccan market by facilitating participation in exhibitions and trade missions. They assist companies with the necessary documentation, export support, and addressing market challenges by providing essential data about target markets in collaboration with ECS.

