Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities and Ministry of Tourism are mulling over joint cooperation in executing the National Strategy for Tourism Development, according to a statement by the housing ministry on November 23rd.

Through the strategy, tourism plans will be initiated at the surrounding areas of the pyramids of Giza, Hurghada city, South Sinai, Luxor, and Aswan.

The framework and timeframe to carry out the tourism plans at these locations have been discussed and the related books o specifications have been set to be offered next year at the global consulting offices to conduct the required studies, housing minister Assem El-Gazzar said during a meeting.

For his part, tourism minister Ahmed Eissa said that his ministry would intensify working through the National Strategy for Tourism Development over the coming period by setting executive plans in coordination with relevant ministries.

He also highlighted the importance of creating a general organizational plan for the optimum use of tourist destinations by supporting services and recreational activities.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).