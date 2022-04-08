ArabFinance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) approved an application for converting 1.5 million of Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding’s (EKH) ( EKHO ) shares to be traded on US dollar, instead of EGP, according to a disclosure on April 7th.

Accordingly, the number of the company’s shares traded on US dollar reached 667.107 million.

The number of shares traded on EGP amounted to 459.778 million.

The EGX’s database will be updated of the recent changes as of April 10th.

Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding is an Egypt-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in sectors, including fertilizers and petrochemicals, energy, insurance, manufacturing, information technology, transport, and infrastructure.