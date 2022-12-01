The Egyptian cabinet has approved a draft decision to set up a private free zone under the name of “Yazaki Egypt for Electrical Systems” on an area of 67 square metres in Fayoum governorate.

The free zone specialises in practicing the activity of producing electrical systems and car braids, with the project’s commitment to exporting 100% of the production volume outside the country, according to an official statement.

In the meantime, the government approved a draft decision to build an investment zone under the name of “Sun Capital” for Arabia Developments (the developer), with the aim of establishing a multi-use service area (tourist-hotel-commercial-office-educational-medical-mixed) on an area of 223 feddans in 6th of October city.

The two announcements were made during the cabinet’s weekly meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, on 30 November 2022.

