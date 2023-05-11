Egyptian Cabinet has endorsed the presidential draft law on the double taxation avoidance agreement signed between Egypt and Qatar to prevent tax evasion, according to a statement by the Cabinet on May 10th.

The agreement shall be applicable to income taxes imposed by one of the two countries, including those levied on earnings resulting from disposing tangible and intangible assets as well as gross wages and salaries paid by enterprises.

Earlier in February, Egypt and Qatar signed an agreement to eliminate double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion within the framework of bolstering bilateral economic relations and shoring up cooperation in several fields.

