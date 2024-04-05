The General Tax Authority extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the General Authority of Customs for their invaluable cooperation in these ongoing campaigns, affirming its commitment to continue taking all necessary measures to enforce laws and protect consumers.

The Tax Stamp is a unique and easily recognizable identifier, available in the format of either a physical sticker or a digital code containing encrypted data and is affixed to Excisable Goods. The General Tax Authority initiated the first and second phases of this system in 2022, followed by the third phase at the onset of 2023 within local markets. This phase mandated that all tobacco products and derivatives in local markets must bear Tax Stamps.

