DOHA — Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Aljadaan and Qatari Minister of Finance Ali Al Kuwari signed a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between the two countries in Doha on Thursday. The agreement aims to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance.



Aljadaan said that the agreement is part of efforts to strengthen legislative coordination between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as they seek to encourage trade between the two countries and attract regional investments.



Al Kuwari noted the importance of this agreement and its contribution to supporting international standards of transparency through the exchange of documented financial information within the framework of the two nations' commitment to strengthening coordination and cooperation in tax matters and economic relations.

