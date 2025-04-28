Egypt - Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, affirmed that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi provided exceptional support for the government’s tax facilitation initiatives. He emphasized the Ministry’s full commitment to the accurate implementation of the first package of announced incentives and facilitations, alongside ongoing efforts to rebuild taxpayer confidence.

Kouchouk noted that tax offices, centres, and regional zones have already begun implementing the new tax facilitation laws, offering exceptional incentives through clear and specific executive procedures and regulations. These measures aim to simplify the tax system, enhance the business environment, and strengthen the investment climate, supported by close coordination within the economic ministerial group.

“I will be present alongside my colleagues and our taxpayer partners at tax offices and centres to help overcome any obstacles as they arise,” Kouchouk stated. “We have a qualified workforce ready to provide technical support and maintain effective communication with the tax community, both in person and electronically.”

He continued: “Our goal is to deliver fair, supportive tax services for all taxpayers. Together, we are embarking on a new chapter based on trust, partnership, and support. We have carefully studied the challenges, set clear priorities, and the facilitation package is now being put into action. We are also introducing unconventional solutions to resolve tax disputes and close longstanding cases. Sample auditing will be expanded across all tax centres starting this season, and late payment charges will not exceed the principal amount of the tax due.”

Addressing the business community, Kouchouk urged: “Plan your projects and clarify your future tax obligations through the Egyptian Tax Authority’s advance opinion system.” He stressed that expanding the tax base will come through reducing burdens and associated costs, and by encouraging taxpayers to register without penalties for past non-compliance — offering a “new beginning and a clean slate.”

He pointed out that small taxpayers with annual business volumes not exceeding EGP 20m across all activities are eligible to benefit from the unprecedented incentives, exemptions, and facilitations introduced under the simplified tax system. He also highlighted that multiple independent bodies are tasked with evaluating the effectiveness of the new measures from the taxpayers’ perspective.

In a message to employees of the Egyptian Tax Authority, the Minister said: “We have full confidence in your ability to build a new, positive relationship with taxpayers. We are proud of your enthusiasm as we embark on this promising path toward comprehensive tax reform.”

