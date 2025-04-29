Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that only three days remain until the end of the 2024 corporate tax filing season, confirming that tax returns will be accepted until 30 April. She stressed that this deadline is not subject to the extensions granted under the tax facilitation package initiative.

Abdel Aal emphasised the daily monitoring efforts and continuous guidance provided by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, aimed at easing the filing process and promoting voluntary compliance among taxpayers. She underscored the importance of adhering to the official deadline for submitting income tax returns for the 2024 tax year.

To support taxpayers, Abdel Aal noted that the Authority has implemented a comprehensive assistance plan. This includes free daily seminars for taxpayers and accountants, led by top-level instructors, to explain procedures, assist with filings, and address any queries. Dedicated support committees have also been deployed across professional syndicates, civil society organisations, chambers of commerce, and federations to facilitate the process.

Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA)

She further highlighted the services of the Digital Transformation Support Centre in Lazoghly, which offers technical assistance for electronic tax filing. The centre is equipped with the latest technological resources and staffed by a specialised team providing immediate support to users.

Abdel Aal urged all taxpayers to submit their returns promptly through the Egyptian Tax Authority’s electronic platforms, taking advantage of the full suite of free technical support services. She specified that taxpayers registered with the First and Second Large Taxpayers Centres, the Major Liberal Professions Centre in Cairo, the Large and Medium Taxpayers Centres for Upper and Lower Egypt (located in Alexandria and Hurghada), the Medium Taxpayers Centre, and those under the integrated districts of Cairo First, Cairo Second, Cairo Third, Cairo Fourth, and the Qalyubia Tax Region must file via the new Main Tax Business Platform available through the Authority’s website. Other taxpayers should submit their returns through the Tax Services Portal. She also noted that seminar appointments can be arranged by contacting the Authority via email.

In conclusion, Abdel Aal reminded taxpayers that the Authority can be reached through multiple communication channels, including the hotline, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

