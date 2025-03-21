Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian registered EGP 50.52 for purchasing and EGP 50.62 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Thursday at 1:12 pm.

Likewise, the USD traded EGP 50.52 for buying and EGP 50.62 for selling at Banque Misr at 1:08 am.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the USD recorded EGP 50.52 for buying and EGP 50.62 for selling.

