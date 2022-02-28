ArabFinance: Egypt’s transport ministry has reached an agreement with a consortium of companies on all technical and financial aspects of the high-speed railway project, the ministry stated in an official statement.

The consortium consists of Germany’s Siemens Mobility and Egyptian companies Orascom Construction PLC (ORAS) and Arab Contractors, the statement revealed.

Contracts of the project are set to be signed in March, the ministry pointed out, adding that the project aims at connecting the 6th of October with Aswan, as well as linking Luxor to Hurghada via Qena and Safaga.

It is worth noting that the high-speed railway project includes three main lines at a total length of 1,730 kilometers (km).