Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the General Authority for Investment and Free zones (GAFI), is planning to offer investment opportunities in the Holy Family Path renovation project across 11 governorates this year, a government official told Al Arabiya Business.

The government has already completed 70% of the project’s investment scheme, which targets adding from 7,500 to 10,000 new hotel rooms, the official said.

Furthermore, the official expects the Holy Family Path’s tourist program to attract around 1 million tourists in 2024 and 3 million tourists by 2028.

