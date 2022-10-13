Minister of Transportation Kamel El-Wazir followed up on the preparations for the trial operation of the monorail system in which it will travel from the workshop to the New Administrative Capital (NAC) ahead of its launch during the activities of the COP27 that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

The minister reviewed the progress in the development rates of the East Nile Monorail project, which extends from Stadium Station in Nasr City to Adala (Justice) City Station in the NAC, spanning a length of 56.5 km and 22 stations.

The project is being developed through a consortium of companies that includes Orascom and the Arab Contractors led by French company Alstom.

El-Wazir was also briefed on the execution rates of the project in terms of civil, electromechanical, installation, and testing works.

Furthermore, the minister followed up on the rate of supply of mobile units, as 11 trains arrived — the last of which on 23 September — out of a total of 40 trains that will be supplied to the project, and the manufacturing of the rest of the project’s fleet is underway, which are being supplied successively according to specified schedule.

Finally, Al-Wazir directed the completion of all the construction works of the monorail project within the NAC and the construction works of the electric train from the Arts and Culture Station to the Cathedral Station before the end of October 2022, noting that this project is considered one of the means of mass transportation that will serve the new republic.

The monorail project is designed in a way to ensure that distances between each station are short, with an average of 2 km between each two stations. It is also implemented in a way that does not occupy much space on streets in which it is difficult to implement underground metro lines and other means of uninterrupted transportation.

