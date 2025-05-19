Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) increased by 54.53% to EGP 3.693 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from EGP 2.390 billion, as per the financials.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.61 in Q1 2025 from EGP 1.04 in Q1 2024, while the real estate development revenues climbed to EGP 3.804 billion from EGP 3.475 billion.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 216.771 million in the first three months of 2025, up from EGP 206.840 million.

Total standalone revenues increased to EGP 260.738 million from EGP 252.490 million, whereas the EPS went up to EGP 0.10 from EGP 0.09.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).