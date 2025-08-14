Arab Finance: The United Bank posted 27% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.570 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 1.234 billion, according to the financial results.

Net interest income increased by 10% to EGP 6.947 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 6.296 billion in H1 2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped by 27% to EGP 1.27 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax hit EGP 1.508 billion at the end of June 2025, up 26.9% from EGP 1.188 billion in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated net interest income amounted to EGP 6.626 billion in the first six months of 2025, higher by 8.6% YoY than EGP 6.103 billion.