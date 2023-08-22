Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met with South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Kim Yong-Hyun to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation at the tourism and archaeological level, the Egyptian Ministry stated on August 21st.

Yong-Hyun stressed that the Egyptian tourist destination is a promising one for Korean tourists because of its diverse and unique tourism and archaeological potential.

He also expected that the tourist movement coming from South Korea to Egypt will increase during the winter season.

