Arab Finance: Sinai Cement Company posted 18.03% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 768.817 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial indicators revealed.

The generated earnings were compared with EGP 651.320 million in H1 2024.

Net sales increased to EGP 4.018 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 2.684 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 2.08 from EGP 4.89.

Standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 766.152 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual growth from EGP 658.621 million.

Non-consolidated EPS dropped to EGP 2.07 from EGP 4.09.