Arab Finance: Sharkia National Food Company turned profitable with EGP 336,470 in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses valued at EGP 2.548 million in H1 2024, according to financial results.

The EGX-listed firm generated net sales amounting to EGP 8.972 million at the end of June 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 12.526 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.0021 in H1 2025, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.0155 a year earlier.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the company shifted to net profits after tax valued at EGP 291,737, versus net losses of EGP 3.662 million in the same quarter of 2024.