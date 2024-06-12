Egypt has secured over $38 billion in development finance in the last four years, $10 billion of which has been directed toward the private sector, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat stated.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the first Seminar of the New Development Bank (NDB) in Egypt.

The minister pointed out that understanding the current initiatives launched by the NDB and transforming them into a strategy ensures obtaining financing, technical support, guarantees, and others.

