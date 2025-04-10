Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly meets with Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, to discuss the firm’s expansion in Egypt and ways to boost cooperation in digital commerce, as per a statement.

Madbouly stressed Egypt’s willingness to support Amazon’s future investments, referencing his recent visit to one of the company’s local facilities.

Herrington praised Egypt as a strategic market and thanked the government for its consistent support.

Amazon believes that Egypt represents a strategic market with tremendous potential. We are committed to investing in infrastructure and creating job opportunities, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Egyptian government to support digital transformation and economic growth, he said.

Highlighting milestones in Amazon’s Egypt operations, Herrington pointed to the launch of the company’s fulfillment center in 10th of Ramadan City and the establishment of the region’s largest customer service center.

He added that Amazon is working to enable thousands of small and medium-sized businesses to grow through their digital platform, and we hope to continue working with the government to facilitate procedures and encourage more local companies to join the digital economy.

