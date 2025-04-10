Arab Finance: Egypt's annual headline inflation recorded 13.1% in March 2025, compared to 12.5% in February, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data showed.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate hit 1.5% in March, versus 1.4% in February, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording 250.6 points.

The food and beverage segment recorded a 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in prices last March, whereas the alcoholic drinks and tobacco segment registered an annual growth of 26.2%.

The housing, water, electricity, natural gas, and fuel sector saw a 17.4% YoY surge in prices.

As for the furniture, household equipment, and maintenance segment, it registered a 13.1% YoY jump in prices.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).