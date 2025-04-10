Arab Finance: The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) announced the payment of cash dividends valued at EGP 3 per share for 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The dividends will be disbursed in two equal installments worth EGP 1.5 per share each on April 24th and September 15th, respectively.

The payment will be eligible for shareholders with record date of April 17th.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry.

It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).