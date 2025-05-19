Arab Finance: Raya Holding for Financial Investments logged consolidated net profits after minority interest of EGP 370.221 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, a 12% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 330.954 million, according to the income statements.

Moreover, the revenues hiked by 24% YoY to EGP 12.881 billion at the end of March 2025 from EGP 10.413 billion.

As for the standalone business, Raya Holding turned profitable at EGP 1.056 billion in the first three months of 2025, against net losses of EGP 173.387 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.21 in Q1 2025, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.04 in Q1 2024

Non-consolidated revenues soared to EGP 1.187 billion from EGP 33.381 million.

