Arab Finance: Raya Contact Center’s consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company amounted to EGP 328.153 million in 2024, an annual leap of 95.13% from EGP 168.169 million, as per the financial results.

The revenues hiked by 29.6% to EPG 2.521 billion in 2024 from EGP 1.946 billion, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 1.37 from EGP 0.70.

Regarding the standalone business, the net profits after tax hit EGP 187.779 million at the end of December 2024, versus EGP 67.339 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted EPS stood at EGP 0.76 last year, up from EGP 0.29 in 2023. Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 1.194 billion from EGP 958.392 million.

