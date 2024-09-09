The Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) has established a new subsidiary, Glow, which will specialize in producing freely priced cosmetics and cosmeceuticals, as per a statement.

This move aims to provide a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices to meet the increasing local demand as part of Rameda’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio of freely priced products.

Leveraging Rameda’s infrastructure and robust position, Glow aims to develop various specialized brands, targeting different market segments in cosmetics, cosmeceuticals, dermatology, and other related fields.

Glow’s first wave of products is expected to be rolled out in January 2025, the statement read.

“By developing and producing high-quality, freely priced cosmetics and cosmeceuticals locally, we are expanding our product portfolio beyond the price-controlled pharmaceutical business line,” Rameda’s CEO Amr Morsy stated.

