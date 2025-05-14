Arab Finance: The Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) posted a 44.26% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, achieving EGP 82.243 million from EGP 57.009 million, according to a statement.

However, revenues jumped to EGP 865.616 million in the January-March period, up from EGP 456.233 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Rameda’s standalone net profits after tax rose to EGP 76.717 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 53.539 million in Q1 2024.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. It operates three fully independent factories at its plant, including 20 production lines capable of producing a wide range of general medicinal forms, namely eye drops, solid dosage forms, syrups, blow-fill-seal, and lyophilized vials, among others.