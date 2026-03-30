Arab Finance: The Ministry of Transport decided to raise prices of train tickets and certain metro fares as of March 27th, according to a statement.

In this regard, the ministry called on all citizens, especially students and employees in the public and private sectors, to purchase train and metro passes.

Meanwhile, train ticket prices on long-distance lines increased by 12.5%, and tickets for short-distance lines increased by 25%.

As for the Cairo Metro (Lines 1, 2, and 3):

The ticket price for up to nine stations increased to EGP 10 from EGP 8, while a ticket for 16 stations rose to EGP 12 from EGP 10.

The ticket price for up to 23 stations remained unchanged at EGP 15.

Likewise, the ticket price for travel between more than 23 stations and up to 39 stations is still at EGP 20.

However, it explained that this decision intends to cover operating expenses, as the Egyptian National Railways and the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) face financial challenges due to the price rise in global petroleum products, as well as the repeated increases in electricity prices over the past few years.