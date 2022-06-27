Egypt is seeking to import 10 million tons of wheat during the next six months, Asharq Business reported on June 26th, citing Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El-Moselhi.

The increase in wheat prices will cost the state's general budget EGP 22 billion, El-Moselhi said.

He revealed that the government has so far received around 3.9 million tons of wheat from local farmers, adding that wheat reserves are sufficient for 5.7 months.

The government will mull over the import of wheat with Russia’s National Union of Grain Producers within 10 days, the Egyptian minister noted.

On a similar note, Moselhi unveiled that the Egyptian government sealed a deal with India to import 180,000 tons of wheat.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).