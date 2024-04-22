Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season had reached almost 39.5 million metric tons as of April 22, against 40.7 million at April 24 last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Exports so far this season have included 15.1 million tons of wheat, 21.7 million tons of corn and 2.2 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally sent about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

