India's wheat output is seen at 105 million metric tons in 2024, a flour millers' body said on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, banned export of the grain in 2022 due to low output.

The country's wheat stocks at state warehouses dropped to 16.47 mln metric tons on Jan. 1, the lowest inventory recorded on the day since 2017. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Sakshi Dayal'; Editing by YP Rajesh)