Arab Finance: Palm Hills Development Company logged net profits after tax and minority interest amounting to EGP 2.443 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial statements.

The recorded earnings were higher by 28.8% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.703 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.849 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.579 in the year-ago period, while the sales jumped by 42.4% to EGP 15.579 billion from EGP 10.938 billion.

As for the standalone business, the group turned to net losses valued at EGP 753.368 million in H1 2025, compared to net profits amounting to EGP 501.030 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated loss per share reached EGP 0.263 in the first six months of 2025, against a profit per share of EGP 0.170 a year earlier. The revenues dropped to EGP 1.821 billion from EGP 4.180 billion.

Yasseen Mansour, Executive Chairman of Palm Hills, commented: “Palm Hills achieved its highest-ever first-half new sales in 2025, reaching EGP 143 billion compared to EGP 65.6 billion in the first half of 2024, growing 2.2x year-on-year. “

“Building on this remarkable sales momentum, the company delivered another solid set of financial results, ending the first half with top and bottom lines of EGP 15.6 billion and EGP 2.4 billion, growing by 42% and 44% respectively over last year,” he noted.

Mansour noted: “For the remainder of the year, we remain positive about the market outlook in Egypt. Furthermore, our confirmed regional expansion is fully underway and targeting to launch Abu Dhabi project-which is expected to generate EGP300 billion in sales-before year end or first quarter next year.”

