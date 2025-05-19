Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers Carpets reported a 19.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the company’s recent financial statements.

The company logged EGP 513.255 million in consolidated net profits in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 428.417 million in Q1 2024.

Consolidated revenues rose to EGP 6.397 billion in the three months to March 2025, from the EGP 5.038 billion reported in the same quarter last year.

As for the standalone business, the company posted a net profit after tax of EGP 1.764 billion in Q1 2025, up from EGP 1.377 billion in Q1 2024.