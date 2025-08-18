Arab Finance: Orascom Financial Holding shifted to standalone net losses of EGP 16.906 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits worth EGP 65.917 million in H1 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic loss per share hit EGP 0.0035 in H1 2025, compared to a profit per share of EGP 0.0137 in the first six months of 2024.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the EGX-listed company suffered net losses after tax valued at EGP 2.067 million, versus net profits amounting to EGP 62.472 million in Q1 2024.

