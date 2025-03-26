Arab Finance: Orascom Construction recorded a consolidated backlog of $7.6 billion in 2024, as per an emailed press release.

The firm also generated a revenue of $3.25 billion in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of $158.3 million and an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $117.3 million.

New awards for the year amounted to $3 billion on a consolidated basis, with pro forma new awards, including BESIX, reaching $6.6 billion.

Orascom Construction also made progress in the renewable energy sector, with commercial production of 306 MW at Egypt’s 650 MW BOO wind farm starting in December—56 MW and four months ahead of schedule.

