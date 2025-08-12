Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Obour Land for Food Industries declined by 8.47% to EGP 387.092 million during the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 422.951 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.83 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.91 in H1 2024.

The company registered higher sales at EGP 5.056 billion in the first six months of 2025, compared to EGP 3.834 billion during the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax reached EGP 385.690 million at the end of June 2025, an annual drop from EGP 424.268 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).