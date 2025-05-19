Arab Finance: MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) registered net profits attributable to the owners of the parent company valued at EGP 295.033 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The recorded net profits were higher by 19.03% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 247.849 million.

MTI generated net sales of EGP 5.415 billion at the end of March 2025, an annual increase from EGP 2.768 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.16 from EGP 0.17.

Standalone net profits after taxes climbed to EGP 250.554 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 225.644 million a year earlier, while sales grew to EGP 3.498 billion from EGP 1.925 billion.

Non-consolidated EPS dropped to EGP 0.14 from EGP 0.16.