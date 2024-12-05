Egypt - The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has provided approximately EGP 265m in funding to furniture manufacturers in Damietta over the past decade. According to Basel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, this funding has facilitated the launch and growth of more than 6,000 small and micro projects, creating 19,563 job opportunities in one of Egypt’s most vital furniture production hubs.

To enhance the competitiveness of these businesses, MSMEDA has also organized training programs aimed at improving the technical, administrative, and investment skills of project owners and workers.

Rahmy highlighted the government’s dedication to supporting production clusters across the country, with a particular focus on Damietta. Known as a key hub for high-quality furniture manufacturing, Damietta plays a crucial role in meeting local market demands and catering to consumer preferences.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who chairs MSMEDA, initiatives are underway to help these enterprises expand their market reach. This includes creating more export opportunities, especially in Arab markets where Egyptian furniture is highly sought after.

A key initiative is the “Made in Damietta” furniture exhibition, which takes place multiple times each year in Cairo. The current edition, running from 5 to 14 December at MSMEDA’s exhibition hall, is organized in collaboration with the Damietta Governorate and supported by the Mostaqbal Watan Party.

This year’s event aims to increase the visibility of Damietta furniture across Greater Cairo and foster new business connections with major retailers. Rahmy emphasized the high quality and competitive pricing of the showcased furniture, which has attracted strong public interest since the exhibition’s launch in 2016.

MSMEDA is committed to supporting furniture makers through a combination of financial and non-financial services. Rahmy urged Damietta residents to take advantage of these resources through the agency’s local branch and encouraged furniture manufacturers to leverage the “Damietta Lasts” financing initiative. This program, launched in partnership with the governorate, is designed to support both existing businesses and new ventures.

The exhibition will showcase an extensive range of luxury furniture crafted from premium natural woods, featuring exquisite designs for bedrooms, dining rooms, children’s rooms, and living rooms. Residents of Greater Cairo, Giza, and neighboring governorates will have the chance to purchase top-quality Damietta furniture at affordable prices.

This edition of the exhibition will host dozens of participants, including MSMEDA clients, representatives from Damietta Furniture City, and members of the Damietta Chamber of Commerce and Furniture Workers Syndicate. The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing a platform for both buyers and sellers to engage in this vibrant market.

By fostering such initiatives, MSMEDA continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the competitiveness of Egypt’s furniture sector, driving economic growth, and supporting local communities.

