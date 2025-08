Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) registered a plunge of 42.99% in net profit after tax to EGP 5.817 billion during the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results indicated.

The reported earnings were compared with EGP 10.204 billion in H1 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 2.03 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 3.56 a year earlier.

Net sales amounted to EGP 13.337 billion in H1 2025, up from EGP 9.932 billion in H1 of 2024.